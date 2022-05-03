The ultimate Coventry City end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

They may not have reached the play-offs but the 2021/22 campaign was still hugely impressive from Coventry City’s perspective.

The Sky Blues only came up a few seasons ago but they were in the top six race for a long time and picked up some huge results.

It speaks volumes about the job that Mark Robins has done and offers real hope looking ahead.

But how much can you remember about this season? We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this…

1 of 25 1. Who scored the Sky Blues' first Championship goal of the season? Viktor Gyökeres Ben Sheaf Kyle McFadzean Ian Maatsen