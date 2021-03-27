The ultimate Charlton Athletic shirt sponsor quiz: Can you get 18/18?

Charlton Athletic will be hoping they can put together a positive run of results in League One at the earliest of opportunities under the management of Nigel Adkins.

The Addicks are currently sat eighth in the third-tier standings, and will be eager to pick up points in the near future, as they target promotion back into the Championship at the first time of asking.

But do you think you know about Charlton’s history of shirt sponsors? Test your knowledge in our quiz and see if you can score full marks!

1 of 18 Who was Charlton Athletic's shirt sponsor for the 1982/83 season? The Woolwich FADS Sunley Viglen