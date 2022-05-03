Cardiff City have certainly seen improvements since Steve Morison has taken charge, but on the whole, it has been a disappointing campaign.

The Bluebirds conclude this Championship campaign away to Derby County at the weekend, and whilst we wait to see if the South Wales club end the season on a high, we have devised a 25 Cardiff City quiz that looks back at the 2021/22 campaign.

Can you manage to score at least 80% on this quiz?

The ultimate Cardiff City end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 Who did Cardiff play on the opening day of the Championship season? Barnsley Blackburn Blackpool Bristol City