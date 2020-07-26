The ultimate Bristol Rovers end of season quiz – Can you get 14/14?

Bristol Rovers finished comfortably in mid-table after a season which promised much but ultimately didn’t live up to many people’s expectations.

Much of the club’s best moments came via the scoring exploits of striker Jonson Clarke-Harris, who will no doubt attract interest from higher league clubs this summer after top scoring for the Gas.

Rovers head into next season with hopes of finishing a lot higher than they did this term, but how much do you remember about the season just gone?

Give our quiz a punt and comment your scores below!

1 of 14 What position did Rovers finish in the table? 12th 13th 14th 15th