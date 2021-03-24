The ultimate Bristol City shirt sponsor quiz: Can you get 18/18?

As with most clubs, the intricacies of Bristol City’s kit has changed over the years but for the most part they’ve stayed true to their signature red home strip.

The Robins are back in their purple and lime away kit this season with a new manufacturer/sponsor combo emblasoned on the front.

Our focus today is on the shirt sponsors that City have had over the years and we’ve put together an ultimate 18-question quiz to test how much you can remember about just that…

1 of 18 1. When were Park Furnishers the Bristol City kit sponsor? 1971/72 1975/76 1981/82 1985/86