The ultimate Bristol City end of season quiz – Can you get 14/14?

Bristol City will be looking to rebuild both on and off the pitch this summer, with Chris Hughton said to be edging closer to being appointed as the Robins’ new boss.

It turned out to be a disappointing season for City, who are still on the lookout for a Lee Johnson replacement after seeing their top-six hopes diminish under the 39-year-old.

After missing out on promotion to the Premier League for another year, they will be looking to take the next step next term, and Hughton is a man who knows how to win promotion from the Championship.

It was certainly an eventful season for City, though, and we have assembled a quiz focusing on their 2019/20 campaign. Can you get full marks?

1 of 14 What league position did City finish in? 10th 11th 12th 13th