The ultimate Brentford shirt sponsor quiz: Can you get 18/18?

Brentford will need to regroup over the international break and look to bounce back from dropping crucial points at a vital stage in the season if they are going to keep their automatic promotion hopes alive.

The Bees dropped two more points last time out after being pegged back at home to Nottingham Forest on Saturday and it was a result that leaves them with a lot of work to do to close the gap on Watford in second place. Thomas Frank’s side need to find some more confidence from somewhere and re-find their scoring form in front of the goal in open play.

There will be no need to panic now or even if they do not get automatic promotion to the Premier League. Last season’s experience of the play-offs should put them in a good place to try and ensure this time around things end more successfully for them.

While we wait to see what happens with the Bees’ automatic promotion hopes, here we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge over the club’s shirt sponsors from down the years to see what you can remember. Have a go and see if you can get 18/18!

1 of 18 Sky Bet was the shirt sponsor was on Brentford’s kit during the 2013/14 promotion-winning season – True or false? True False