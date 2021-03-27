The ultimate Blackburn Rovers shirt sponsor quiz: Can you get 18/18?

It’s been a frustrating past few months for Blackburn Rovers.

With just one from their last 12 games, Tony Mowbray’s side have seen their hopes of claiming a play-off place in the Championship this season come to a shuddering halt, something they will be looking to turnaround quickly after the March international break.

But just how much do you know about some of the shirts worn by Blackburn in times gone by?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve given you 18 questions about some of the shirt sponsors worn by the Ewood Park over the past few years.

Can you get 100%?

1 of 18 In what year did Blackburn first have a sponsor on their shirts? 1954 1964 1974 1984