The ultimate Blackburn Rovers end of season quiz – We’ll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

Blackburn Rovers have fallen short in their quest to qualify for the play-offs and, ultimately, compete for a place in the Premier League.

That’s been disappointing for Tony Mowbray but looking at the season as a whole, it’s been an enjoyable campaign for many reasons.

In this latest Football League World quiz, we have pieced together 25 questions on 2021/22, tasking you with scoring above 80%.

Take on that quiz below and let us know how you get on!

1 of 25 Who did Blackburn Rovers face on the opening day of the 2021/22 season? Cardiff City Bristol City Birmingham City Swansea City