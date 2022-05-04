It’s been a really difficult season for AFC Wimbledon and they now find themselves having to prepare for life in Sky Bet League Two for next year.

The Dons went on a terrible run of form in the second half of the season that rather sealed their fate, but how much do you remember about their campaign?

Have a go at this quiz and see if you can get 25 out of 25 looking back at the Dons’ 21/22 campaign…

The ultimate AFC Wimbledon end of season quiz - We'll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 Did AFC Wimbledon win, lose or draw against Bolton at home? Win Lose Draw