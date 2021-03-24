The ultimate AFC Bournemouth shirt sponsor quiz: Can you get 18/18?

AFC Bournemouth have big plans for this season.

After suffering relegation from the Premier League last term the Cherries have been working tirelessly to make an immediate return to the top flight this time around.

Jonathan Woodgate’s side are firmly in the mix but have lots of work still to do.

If they’re to do pull off promotion a lot will depend on the names on the back of the Bournemouth jerseys, but for the sake of this quiz we’re focusing on the names on front.

So how many of these shirt sponsors can you remember? Have a go of our quiz and test yourself!

1 of 18 Who sponsored Bournemouth's shirt in the 1980-81 season? Vauxhall Reg Heynes Toyota Mercedez Benz Volkswagon