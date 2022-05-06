After suffering defeat in the semi-final of the play-offs last year, it was always going to be interesting to see how AFC Bournemouth would respond to this particular setback during the current campaign.

The Cherries opted to appoint Scott Parker as their new head coach in June and initially made a fantastic start to the season as they embarked on a 17 game unbeaten run in the Championship.

Whereas Bournemouth did briefly experience a dip in form which gave the teams chasing them hope, they managed to seal promotion by defeating Nottingham Forest at the Vitality Stadium yesterday.

Here, in our latest quiz, we have decided to test out your Bournemouth knowledge by asking you 25 questions about the club’s 2021/22 campaign.

Will you get full marks?

Get involved below!

The ultimate AFC Bournemouth end of season quiz - We'll be impressed if you score above 80% on this

1 of 25 Who did Bournemouth face on the opening day of the season? Luton Town Fulham Nottingham Forest West Brom