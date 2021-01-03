The ultimate 2021 Swansea City quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

It was largely an encouraging year for Swansea City in 2020 who continued to show their progression under Steve Cooper and managed to make it into the Championship play-offs against the odds.

However, they suffered the frustrations of missing out on promotion and have had to rebuild again this term with the loss of some key loan players. Cooper, though, has once again worked miracles with a shoestring budget and has got Swansea once again competing right at the top of the Championship table.

Swansea are in the hunt even for automatic promotion at this stage of the season and there will hope that 2021 could see them earn a return to the Premier League. Cooper has established himself as one of the best young British managers in the country and if he can guide them to promotion it would be a remarkable achievement.

With 2021 now underway we have put together a quiz to test your knowledge on Swansea City and see if you can start the New Year by getting all of these questions on The Swans correct!

