Quizzes
The ultimate 2021 Rotherham United quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?
It was certainly an eventful 2020 for Rotherham United.
Following promotion from League One during the first half of the year, the Millers have now been looking to re-establish themselves in the Championship, and they will be aiming to continue that into 2021.
But just how much do you about Rotherham’s recent fortunes, and the club as a whole?
Here, in order to help find out, we’ve put together our big 24-question Rotherham United quiz to mark the start of the new year. Can you get 100%?