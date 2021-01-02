Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Quizzes

The ultimate 2021 Rotherham United quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

Published

10 mins ago

on

It was certainly an eventful 2020 for Rotherham United.

Following promotion from League One during the first half of the year, the Millers have now been looking to re-establish themselves in the Championship, and they will be aiming to continue that into 2021.

But just how much do you about Rotherham’s recent fortunes, and the club as a whole?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve put together our big 24-question Rotherham United quiz to mark the start of the new year. Can you get 100%?

1 of 24

Who did Rotherham play in their first game of 2020?


