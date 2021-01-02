The ultimate 2021 Reading quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

All in all, it was a rather busy 2020 for Reading.

With a change in manager, a frustrating end to last season and an encouraging start to the current one, there has been plenty to talk about for those associated with the Royals.

But just how much do you remembers about Reading’s recent fortunes, and the club as whole?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve put together our big 24-question Reading quiz, to help bring in 2021. So, can you get 100%?

1 of 24 Who did Reading play in their first game of 2020? Fulham Millwall Nottingham Forest Bristol City