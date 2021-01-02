The ultimate 2021 QPR quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

Queens Park Rangers are hoping for a successful season.

After finishing in mid-table last term, the hope for the Hoops is that they can kick on and push themselves towards the top half of the table and beyond.

But if they’re to do that there’s a lot of work to do.

QPR have a strong track record of success and supporters would love nothing more than to see their side push towards the play-off spots.

After all, they’ve been there before.

But how much do you know about QPR? Have a go of our quiz and test yourself!

1 of 24 What area are QPR based in? North London East London South London West London