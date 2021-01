Preston North End are among the most recognisable names in the EFL.

An original member of the English Football League, the Lilywhites are the definition of tradition in the game.

They’ve managed to squeeze a lot of things into their lengthy history.

But how much do you know about Preston? Have a go of our quiz to test yourself on all things to do with the Lancashire club from the past and the present!

1 of 24 Where are Preston North End based? Merseyside Lancashire Tyne and Wear Essex