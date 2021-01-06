The ultimate 2021 Portsmouth quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

Portsmouth are riding the crest of a wave right now, with Kenny Jackett guiding the club to third place in League One with nearly half the season gone.

A promotion back to the Championship is long overdue for Pompey, and with the likes of Marcus Harness and John Marquis banging in the goals, that may be achieved in 2021.

Their fans have had a boring Christmas and New Year period though, with many games being postponed due to COVID-19 – you have to go back to December 18 to find Pompey’s last result, which was a 2-0 victory over Hull.

How much do YOU know about Pompey though? Take our ultimate test of Portsmouth knowledge and see how you fare!

