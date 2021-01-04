The ultimate 2021 Peterborough United quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

Peterborough United are hoping that 2021 can be their year.

After missing out on promotion last term the hope is that they can make significant improvements and push for promotion to the Championship.

If they’re to do that then they’ll need all of their players to be firing.

The Posh have had their shares of ups and downs over the years, but how much do you know about the League One side?

Have a go of our quiz and test yourself!

1 of 24 When were Peterborough founded? 1914 1924 1934 1944