Millwall have had a mixed season so far, with Garry Rowett’s side needing to improve considerably if they are to make a late push for the play-offs.

However, the fans will be hoping that 2021 can be a year to remember for the Lions, as they look to push on in the coming months.

But, how much do you know about the Londoners? Check out our Millwall quiz, see how you do and post your scores below! Good luck.

1 of 24 What year were Millwall founded? 1875 1885 1895 1905