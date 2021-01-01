Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Luton Town

The ultimate 2021 Luton Town quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

Luton Town will be looking to build on some impressive performances under the management of Nathan Jones this term in the Championship. 

The Hatters are currently sat 13th in the second-tier standings, and are just seven points adrift of the play-off places, which will certainly make for impressive reading for the club’s supporters.

But can you get full marks in this 24-question Luton Town quiz? Test your knowledge and share your scores on social media to see if you can beat your fellow Luton supporters!

What year were Luton Town founded?


