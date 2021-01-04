The ultimate 2021 Ipswich Town quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

Ipswich Town will be seeking to make a return to the Championship at the second attempt this season, with the League One club having fallen short in their promotion bid last term, eventually finishing 11th under the guidance of Paul Lambert.

Here, we have devised a 24 question quiz to put your knowledge of the Tractor Boys to the test.

Give our quiz a punt down below and let us know in the comments what you score overall!

1 of 24 What year was Ipswich Town founded? 1876 1877 1878 1879