The ultimate 2021 Hull City quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

It was something of a mixed 2020 for Hull City.

Following their dismal relegation from the Championship in the first half of the year, the Tigers have now made a promising start to life in League One, and will be looking to secure a swift promotion back to English football’s second-tier this season.

But just how much do you know about Hull City’s recent fortunes, and the club as a whole?

Here, in order to help find out, we’ve put together our big 24-question Hull City to welcome in 2021. So, can you get 100%?

1 of 24 Who was Hull's first game of 2020 against? Sheffield Wednesday Fulham Derby Nottingham Forest