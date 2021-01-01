The ultimate 2021 Huddersfield Town quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

Huddersfield Town will be hoping to kick on in 2021 after what has been a positive start to the season.

Carlos Corberan had adjusted to life in first-team management really well, guiding the Terriers to 12th in the Championship.

Town will be keen to keep on recording wins and climbing the table in 2021, in what they hope will be a positive year.

Can you get full marks on this Huddersfield quiz? Have a go and leave your score in the comments!

1 of 24 What year were Huddersfield formed? 1901 1908 1912 1921