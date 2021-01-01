Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Derby County

The ultimate 2021 Derby County quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

Published

7 mins ago

on

It’s fair to say that Derby County had endured a miserable 2020, with a failure to make the play-offs last season followed by the club starting the New Year in a relegation fight.

However, there are reasons for positivity moving forward. The club are on the verge of a being taken over, whilst Wayne Rooney’s has been brilliant since he was named as the Rams interim boss.

But, how much do you know about the East Midlands club? We have put together a quiz that covers all things Derby County for you to start the year with.

Check it out and post your scores below!

1 of 24

In what year were the Rams founded?


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: The ultimate 2021 Derby County quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: