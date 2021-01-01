The ultimate 2021 Derby County quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

It’s fair to say that Derby County had endured a miserable 2020, with a failure to make the play-offs last season followed by the club starting the New Year in a relegation fight.

However, there are reasons for positivity moving forward. The club are on the verge of a being taken over, whilst Wayne Rooney’s has been brilliant since he was named as the Rams interim boss.

But, how much do you know about the East Midlands club? We have put together a quiz that covers all things Derby County for you to start the year with.

Check it out and post your scores below!

