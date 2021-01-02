The ultimate 2021 Coventry City quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

Coventry City will be hoping for an enjoyable 2021.

Last year was a disaster for everybody but the Sky Blues were at least able to enjoy a certain amount of success after securing promotion to the Championship.

The challenge now will be staying there.

The coming months will be crucial in doing that, but as we’re moving into a new year it’s time for reflection.

So how much do you know about the Sky Blues? Have a go of our quiz and test yourself!

1 of 24 What league do Coventry City play in? Premier League Championship League One League Two