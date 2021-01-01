The ultimate 2021 AFC Bournemouth quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

It would arguably be something of an understatement to say that 2020 has been an eventful year for AFC Bournemouth.

Among other things, the Cherries have suffered relegation from the Premier League, seen a change of manager at The Vitality Stadium, and are now pushing for a swift return to English football’s top-flight.

But just how much do you know about Bournemouth’s recent fortunes, and the club as a whole?

Here, we’ve given you the chance to find out with our big 24-question Bournemouth quiz. Can you get 100%?

1 of 24 Who was Bournemouth's first game of 2020 against? Aston Villa Norwich Watford West Ham