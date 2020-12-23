Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘The type of player we need’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging transfer links

Nottingham Forest are keeping tabs on Inter Miami winger Lewis Morgan, as per the Daily Mail.

Morgan has scored five goals and registered eight assists for Miami this season, and has been one of their standout performers.

The 24-year-old joined the MLS club back in January, having previously been on the books at Celtic as well as spending time on loan at Sunderland.

According to the Daily Mail, a host of clubs are said to be interested in Morgan, with Reading, Sheffield United and Marseille among those said to be keen.

Forest are said to be keeping tabs on the winger, too, with scouts being sent to watch him in action this season.

Forest aren’t likely to make wholesale changes in January, but there could be a couple of tweaks with a new winger likely to be on Chris Hughton’s radar.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the potential arrival of Lewis Morgan in the January transfer window…


