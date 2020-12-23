‘The type of player we need’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to emerging transfer links

Nottingham Forest are keeping tabs on Inter Miami winger Lewis Morgan, as per the Daily Mail.

Morgan has scored five goals and registered eight assists for Miami this season, and has been one of their standout performers.

The 24-year-old joined the MLS club back in January, having previously been on the books at Celtic as well as spending time on loan at Sunderland.

According to the Daily Mail, a host of clubs are said to be interested in Morgan, with Reading, Sheffield United and Marseille among those said to be keen.

Forest are said to be keeping tabs on the winger, too, with scouts being sent to watch him in action this season.

Forest aren’t likely to make wholesale changes in January, but there could be a couple of tweaks with a new winger likely to be on Chris Hughton’s radar.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to the potential arrival of Lewis Morgan in the January transfer window…

Seen him play once or twice for Miami and he doesn't look that good from what I've seen — Nottingham classic shirts (@woolleybear7) December 22, 2020

If it means we don't go out and spend way too much money on knockeart or grosicki then yeah. These rumours are looking promising. Looking at decent young players is what we need. — Jack Taylor (@Tay03Jack) December 22, 2020

Looking too far, there are lots of decent wingers in league one though — Wise Man Of The Internet (@wisemanofthenet) December 23, 2020

We need Mckenna to be having a word. The type of player we need to be targeting. A young dynamic player with an eye for a goal. — Matthew Fletcher (@redfletch83) December 22, 2020

You would think we have enough left footed wingers and need some right footed ones for some balance in the squad 🤯 — Lewis Pillar (@JohnStevens347) December 22, 2020

Bring him to Forest we will ruin him — jay nffc (@jason_bearder) December 22, 2020