It's been a quiet start to the transfer window from an Ipswich Town perspective.

The Tractor Boys have been big spenders since the American takeover in 2021 and that is expected to continue this summer but for the time being, the Portman Road faithful have had to make to do with little more than links and rumours.

Some squad moves have been made, with the retained list confirming that four senior players will depart when their contracts expire at the end of the month and new terms offered to three others, as Kieran McKenna prepares for life back in the Championship.

Massimo Luongo contract situation

It was confirmed earlier this week that tenacious midfielder Massimo Luongo had signed a new one-year deal at Ipswich.

The Australian re-signed for the Portman Road outfit in January on a free transfer and proved a useful addition to McKenna's squad - featuring 15 times as he helped them win automatic promotion thanks to a second-place finish in League One.

The 30-year-old has bags of Championship experience under his belt, having amassed nearly 200 appearances in the second tier with Ipswich, QPR and Sheffield Wednesday, and you feel he could be a regular fixture in the engine room if he can stay fit.

Football League World's Town fan pundit Henry Phoenix believes that tying Luongo down for next season was a "great" move by the club and backed him to be Sam Morsy's partner in central midfield if he can stay fit.

"He deserved an extra year contract," he said. "I also think a one-year deal is perfect for what we're after, if he plays and starts in the manner that he did this season from January onwards then I think we're in for a top, top signing.

"I think he adds the type of player we need in the middle of the park to complement Sam Morsy. The thing that is going to be interesting at the start of the 2023/24 season for Town is the sheer number of players we have in the middle of the park - Lee Evans, Panutche Camara, Dom Ball, Idriz El Mizouni, Cam Humphreys and Rekeem Harper as well as Sam Morsy and Massimo Luongo. It's going to be really interesting to see where he fits.

"I think if all those are fit, I think right now he should be the starter alongside Morsy so I think a new deal is perfect for what we're after this season."