‘The type of player they need’ – Aston Villa in race with West Ham over West Brom deal: The verdict

Aston Villa are reportedly interested in West Bromwich Albion playmaker Matheus Pereira following the Baggies relegation to the Championship.

According to Foot Mercato, Villa and West Ham United are among the clubs keen, with the player’s agent confirming there has been contact.

So, would he be a good signing for Dean Smith’s side? And is he needed?

Our FLW writers share their thoughts…

George Harbey

This would be an excellent signing.

Pereira was outstanding when West Brom were in the Championship last time around, and he made the step up to the Premier League seemingly with ease.

The Brazilian scored 11 goals in 33 Premier League appearances and chipped in with six assists, which are impressive numbers for a player who played for a relegated team.

At 25, there’s still room for development there and I think he deserves to stay in the Premier League.

We have seen Villa struggle without Jack Grealish when he’s been injured, so they are in need of a new creative midfielder, and Pereira certainly fits the bill.

Phil Spencer

This would be a great (albeit slightly controversial) move for Aston Villa.

There’s no doubt that Matheus Pereira would be a top addition to Dean Smith’s side.

His versatility across midfield is a real asset, and with 12 goals and six assists to his name this term, there are no questions about his final product.

Whether a move from West Brom will be accepted, remains to be seen.

The two rivals rarely do business with each other and so the idea of Villa signing West Brom’s best player could leave some Baggies’ fans very disappointed.

That said, there’s no doubt that Pereira will improve Villa’s team and so for me it seems like a great idea.

Chris Thorpe

Pereira is a player who needs to be playing at the highest level possible if he is to continue to improve and I think Villa would be a great club for him.

He shone at times for the Baggies despite their relegation back to the Championship and I don’t think they’ll be able to keep him this summer.

He’d be an extra option that Dean Smith can utilise out wide or through the middle as an attacking midfielder and he would only add to the talent that they already have.

He wouldn’t come cheap but I don’t think West Brom are in the position to turn down a substantial offer.

If Villa want to continue to move in the right direction, the Brazilian is the type of player they need.