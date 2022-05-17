“The type of player that Derby need to be looking at” – Derby County fan pundit reacts as Rams eye 28-year-old

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Preston North End midfielder Tom Barkhuizen is set to leave his current club this summer after making just 13 appearances for his side in the Championship this season.

As a result, there have been reported interest in the player from other clubs including Derby County who have just been relegated to League One.

Here, we asked FLW’s Derby County fan pundit Jason Straw for his thoughts on the potential signing of Barkhuizen: “He’s got bags of Championship experience, scored 38 times for Preston in over 200 appearances.

“I think he would be the type of player that Derby need to be looking at. He’s 28, at the peak of his career, probably been in and out of the Preston side. Never really stamped his authority at Preston although racking up 200 appearances is pretty impressive.

“It’s a position that Derby definitely need strengthening as well as all other positions that Derby will need this summer if they can get their house in order.

“But it’s good to see someone with Championship experience, I wouldn’t be surprised if another Championship club come in for him and I think if any Championship club come in for him then obviously Derby are going to be down the pecking order a little bit.

“But if this is a sign of things to come with the names that Derby are linked with, they are solid players who you expect would be decent in League One next season and that’s the type of player that Derby need to be looking at.”

The Verdict:

Barkhuizen has been unlucky at Preston not being able to nail down regular game time but that means it’s the right decision for him to be exiting the club this summer to try and get a move and play regular football.

This would be a good signing for Derby as they look to compete in League One and this is definitely the type of signing they want to be targeting for next season.

On paper, this seems like a move that would suit both parties. However, if another Championship club did come in then as Jason says, it may be a harder one for Derby to get over the line.