‘The type of midfielder that Benitez likes’ – Everton turn attention to EFL player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Everton have reportedly joined the race for Fulham midfielder André-Frank Zambo Anguissa.

That’s according to Transfermarkt.de, who claim that the Toffees are keen to swoop for the Cameroon international and offer him a route back to the Premier League.

But would he be a good signing for them? And is he needed?

We quizzed our FLW writers for their thoughts…

Alfie Burns

It would be a super piece of business for Everton to conclude this month.

Anguissa was a player that really impressed me in the Fulham midfield last season, he was one of the players in Scott Parker’s squad that consistently showed quality in a tough campaign.

Everton could do with a fairly productive month. It’s not really been a straightforward summer at Goodison Park, so a signing like this could be a big step in the right direction.

Fulham surely aren’t going to stand in his way if a decent Premier League offer comes Anguissa’s way. The money will have to be right and Fulham can command a decent fee given the length of the midfielder’s contract, but if Everton really want him, they can stretch to it.

It’s one of those you look at and can see going to the wire.

20 questions about some of Everton’s biggest ever moments in their history – Can you score full marks?

1 of 20 What year was the club formed? 1876 1877 1878 1879

Chris Thorpe

He’s not exactly set the world alight since moving to Fulham and I think this would be a very surprising move for Anguissa.

Clearly, he is keen to leave Craven Cottage as talk has accelerated over his future at the club and I think this would be a good squad addition for Everton.

He is the type of midfielder that Benitez likes and I think bringing him in would help to supplement that area of their squad.

I can imagine Fulham will want to make a lot of money back on him and for that reason, I believe the Toffees will have to spend big to get their man.

Overall I think this would be a win-win situation for the Whites as I’m not convinced that the player wants to stay in West London.

Ben Wignall

Anguissa has always had talent and that is why Fulham paid the best part of £30 million (The Guardian) for his services back in 2018, however, his debut season with the Cottagers was quite low-key and he spent a little while of it being injured.

However his loan spell at Villarreal in 2019-20 definitely showed that he was a top talent playing against La Liga’s best week in, week out and it saw him earn a recall into Scott Parker’s plans last season, where he played 36 times in the Premier League and on the whole was impressive despite Fulham being relegated.

Fulham will obviously want to keep their best players ahead of a potential promotion push, but there are some big teams in for Anguissa if you believe the reports and Everton definitely have the finances to take him to Goodison Park if they wish.

Do Everton really need him though? Their central midfield options are Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Andre Gomes, Tom Davies, Fabian Delph, and Jean Gbamin, which suggests they have enough depth right now as well as a lot of quality.

The latter two do have injury problems though and Gomes has been linked with a move to Portugal this summer so it may have legs – I have no doubts that Anguissa would be a good fit for Everton but I just can’t see them paying the price you’d imagine Fulham would want for him which would be north of £20 million.