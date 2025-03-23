When Doug King made the decision to replace Coventry City legend Mark Robins with Frank Lampard, it’s fair to say it didn’t go down well.

That was more to do with the affection the Sky Blues faithful had for Robins as opposed to Lampard’s managerial ability, although there were still many questioning whether the ex-Chelsea chief could get more of a tune out of these players.

However, the answer to that has been emphatic, with Coventry flourishing under Lampard, to the extent that they have gone from languishing in the bottom half, to sitting in the play-offs as the form team, with promotion feeling like a genuine possibility.

Perhaps the most exciting aspect of all this is that Lampard still hasn’t had a pre-season with the group, and it will be intriguing, no matter what league the side are in, to see how the players respond when he has more time to get his ideas across.

Naturally, the summer window will bring a change in personnel, and a lot will depend on what division the Sky Blues are in.

Championship Table Team P GD Pts 5 Coventry City 38 7 59 6 West Brom 38 14 57 7 Bristol City 38 8 57 8 Middlesbrough 38 9 54

Nevertheless, some players will want to move on regardless, and here we look at TWO players who are surely going to be seeking a summer exit.

Bradley Collins

Having impressed with Barnsley over the years, it looked like a coup for Coventry when they brought Collins to the club in the summer of 2023.

And, he certainly showed why he was highly-rated at times last season, although Robins would switch between the former Chelsea youngster and Ben Wilson.

Under Lampard, summer signing Oliver Dovin has been the number one, and it’s a situation that looks unlikely to change.

So, at 28, Collins will have a decision to make about his future. Is he happy to stick around as backup? Or does he want to secure a move away for regular football?

You would imagine he would seek the latter, particularly as he still has a lot to offer. Plus, his deal with Coventry expires in 2026, so it’s the last chance for the club to get a decent fee for the keeper.

Therefore, a summer switch feels inevitable, and it’s something that could suit all parties, even if the Sky Blues will likely be on the lookout for competition for Dovin.

Raphael Borges Rodrigues

Lampard has a plethora of attacking options at his disposal, and you could argue Coventry’s depth in the final third is up there with the best in the Championship.

So, it’s no surprise that younger players are finding it difficult to get game time, with Raphael Borges Rodrigues falling into that category.

The 21-year-old was brought to the Midlands from Australian outfit Macarthur FC, meaning he was always going to be viewed as a project signing that would need time to develop.

With that in mind, it’s no real problem that he hasn’t forced his way into the XI, and he will still need time to fulfil his potential.

But, it seems pretty clear that he needs to move on, at least temporarily, to get some regular game time.

The attacker has a deal with Coventry until 2028, so a loan is perhaps most likely, and it will be a great opportunity for the youngster to show what he can do, even if it does come in the lower leagues.