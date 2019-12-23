The two 2019 moments that Stoke City fans will want to forget

Stoke City have endured a miserable 2019 and the first few months of next year will be centred around ensuring the side don’t drop into League One.

That is some fall for the Potters, who were a top-half Premier League side for much of the decade but the past few years have been awful for the club.

The start of the year began with new management after Nathan Jones had replaced Gary Rowett but the ex-Luton chief couldn’t turn things around at the bet365 Stadium.

And, despite a summer of change that had some fans optimistically looking forward to the current campaign, Stoke had an awful start that prompted another managerial switch, with Michael O’Neill now in charge.

Here we look at TWO moments in 2019 that fans will want to forget and unfortunately for Stoke there were plenty of options for this…

The signing of Sam Vokes

It’s slightly harsh to single out Sam Vokes when there is a whole squad of underperforming players but his form has been a real concern.

Signed for around £9m in January, a significant sum, he was expected to be the man to fire the club to promotion this season and will be commanding a big wage.

Instead, he has managed just four league goals in 28 games, looks a shadow of the player he once was and can’t get in the team.

The 2-1 defeat at Middlesbrough last time out

There have been plenty of defeats to choose from over the past year but the most recent one at Middlesbrough will have hurt Stoke fans.

Firstly, it was a chance for the side to move out of the bottom three and they were coming up against a struggling Boro side that were packed with kids and in real poor form themselves.

Yet, despite taking the lead in the second half, the Potters went on to lose 2-1 in what was a damaging result for their survival hopes.