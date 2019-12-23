The two 2019 moments that Nottingham Forest fans will want to forget

Nottingham Forest have enjoyed the large part of this season so far, but form of late has been concerning and they head into the busy Christmas period having failed to win in their last five games.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side were very much promotion candidates heading into the December schedule, but results have taken a dip, seeing the Reds drop down eighth position in the Championship standings.

Overall, 2019 has been mixed for Forest and has seen no less than three different managers in charge at the City Ground.

Aitor Karanka, Martin O’Neill and now Sabri Lamouchi have all attempted to push Forest into a a play off place, but the former two failed in their attempts.

With games coming thick and fast in the Championship, Forest must return to their winning ways and put to bed the previous five league games.

Lewis Grabban has been key to Forest’s recent form, but the striker has failed to score in his previous three games and the pressure is now firmly on Lamouchi to bring in a number of fresh faces in January.

With the year coming to an end, Forest’s immediate future looks very mixed – but what of their past, well WE took a look at the two 2019 moments which fans of the club would like to forget.

Take part in our latest Nottingham Forest quiz – Can you get 100%?

1 of 14 What colour away shirt did Nottingham Forest have in the 2016/2017? Black Red Yellow Blue

Aitor Karanka to Martin O’Neill

Aitor Karanka failed to find success at Nottingham Forest, losing 17 of his 52 games in charge, before he was released from his contract and replaced by Irish man Martin O’Neill.

O’Neill arrived having very little to work with, given that the Forest side were low on confidence and still struggling to find consistent results.

O’Neill won eight of his 19 games in charge, drawing three and losing the remaining eight, gaining a win percentage of 42.1.

A ninth placed standing at the end of 2018/2019 season saw Forest miss out on a play-off place and O’Neill would be replaced by Lamouchi.

The 4-0 home defeat to Sheffield Wednesday

Sabri Lamouchi and Nottingham Forest were much the talk of the Championship at the start of December, having propelled themselves to fourth in the league standings with a game in hand over the top six sides.

Optimism was high, but results have taken a dip, having lost three and drawn two of their last five league games.

Arguably the biggest shock of those results came when Sheffield Wednesday visited the City Ground on December 14th and beat Forest with a convincing 4-0 scoreline.

The result left Forest fans amazed, especially after their good run of form – and left many questionning whether or not their side could actually reach a play-off place.