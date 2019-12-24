The two 2019 moments that Derby County fans will want to forget

Derby County sit in the bottom half of the Championship table as we close out the 2019 year and Phillip Cocu will be looking to improve on things in 2020.

Rewind back to the middle of 2019 and you would have seen a completely different Derby County side.

Frank Lampard had the Rams playing entertaining football and they almost achieved Premier League status, losing narrowly to Aston Villa in the Championship play-off final.

Fast forward to now and Derby fans have every right to feel aggrieved. They have seen their side go from Premier League hopefuls to potential relegation candidates.

Phillip Cocu was entrusted with the job of replacing Lampard in the summer, but the Dutchman has failed to find consistent form and his side continue to struggle.

With such a big high coming at Wembley prior to the defeat to Aston Villa, WE opted to take a look at the two moments which Derby fans would like to forget from 2019.

Frank Lampard leaving for Chelsea

Frank Lampard’s success at Derby was unprecedented, guiding the Rams to a play-off final and producing football that was entertaining and of real quality.

Having narrowly lost the play-off final to Aston Villa, Lampard’s reign at Derby was unknown, but with Chelsea looking for a new manager, it would not be long before the former England midfielder would return to his former club.

His exit was enough for Derby fans to feel unhappy, but losing a number of players in the process also added salt into their wounds.

Harry Wilson, the club’s leading scorer last season, returned to parent club Liverpool, whilst Fikayo Tomori also left – leaving two big gaps in the Derby side.

Following both Wilson and Tomori out of Pride Park was Mason Mount, who followed Lampard to Chelsea as his loan deal came to an end.

Sadly for Derby fans, all three have failed to be replaced and whilst Phillip Cocu replaced Lampard – success has been minimal.

Back-to-back Derby defeats

2019 has been a year to forget for Derby fans in terms of East Midlands Derby results, having lost all three of their encounters with Nottingham Forest.

The first defeat of the year came back in February when Yohan Benalouane scored the only goal of the game.

Moving into the current campaign, Derby had chance to bounce back following that defeat as the two side’s were drawn against each other in the Carabao Cup.

However, Sabri Lamouchi’s Nottingham Forest side proved too strong for Cocu’s side and resounding 3-0 win thanks to goals from Albert Adomah, Joe Lolley and Joao Carvalho – saw Rams fan want to forget the derby in a hurry.

With Forest and Derby having contrasting seasons, the first league meeting was a closer affair as Forest edged the game 1-0.

The next East Midlands derby will be played on 4th April, by which time Derby fans will be hoping their fortunes have turned around and they can appease their previous performance against Forest.