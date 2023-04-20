Todd Cantwell thanked the Norwich City fans for the support they showed him, as he also claimed the way he was treated was ‘mind-blowing’.

When did Cantwell join Rangers?

The attacking midfielder, who came through the ranks at Carrow Road, would go on to make over 100 appearances for his local side before securing a permanent move to Rangers in January.

At the time of his departure, most agreed an exit was best for all parties, as Cantwell was not making the impact he would’ve wanted, and his contract was running down. And, it’s a move that appears to have worked out, as the 25-year-old has enjoyed a fine start to life in Glasgow under Michael Beale.

But, Cantwell still felt he had something to get off his chest in regard to his exit from Norwich, as he sent a message to the supporters on Twitter to explain his feelings following the move.

“Now my feet have landed I just wanted to say, I love my old club Norwich and this is my message to the fans. Thank you for all the amazing memories we made, don’t forget how good we had it.

“I always gave my all and delivered the best I could, the club has special owners and staff that work within the club who helped guide me and be a part of my journey. The treatment I received towards the backend of my spell was mind-blowing and beyond anything I ever imagined was possible in football. You, the fans, never had the truth.

“The truth will be known, but I want you all to know how much I loved my time at my home club and how one day I wish to return the best version of me. Once a canary, always a canary.”

Fresh start was needed for Cantwell

This is an interesting update from Cantwell, who was clearly not happy with how things ended for him at Norwich. However, the absence of specific examples means that the fans aren’t really left with much to go on here, so they may see it as more thinly veiled digs at the club.

In the bigger picture though, this shows that Norwich are a club that still means a lot to Cantwell, and he will rightly look back at plenty of good times at Carrow Road, which includes spells in the Premier League.

Ultimately though, he needed a move, and Norwich needed to get rid, so it was a move that suited all parties, and most fans will be pleased for Cantwell that he has settled well at Ibrox.