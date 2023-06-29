Carlton Palmer has criticised Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri for his comments about Darren Moore after his departure.

What did Dejphon Chansiri say about Darren Moore?

Wednesday won promotion under Moore last season after a dramatic play-off run that saw them make history by coming back to defeat Peterborough, whilst they then won in the last minute of the final against Barnsley.

So, it was a huge shock when it was confirmed earlier this month that Moore had left the Owls as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

And, in an extraordinary statement shared on Thursday, Chansiri stated that Moore departed due to demands over a new contract.

That prompted a response from Palmer on Twitter, who made over 200 appearances for the Owls in his playing days, with the former midfielder not happy with Chansiri’s comments.

“To all you Sheffield Wednesday supporters. I love the club. Not bitter, not skint, I want the club to do well. I will defend my friend Darren because I know him and he does not lie. I’m speaking to the LMA at present If given the green light I will put a statement on my friends' behalf.

“Read between the lines. Ten players report back tomorrow, no manager, no backroom staff and no head of recruitment. Why would I want to hurt the club? I love the owls, but the truth is the chairman is throwing Darren under a bus for his failings.”

Sheffield Wednesday and Darren Moore surprisingly parted ways, leaving a huge void in the dugout

Who will be the next Sheffield Wednesday boss?

This is a very strong message from Palmer, and you can understand why he is sticking up for his friend here, as Chansiri has effectively called him greedy and insisted he only left due to money, which paints Moore in a bad light. Of course, there are two sides to every story, and the ex-manager may have different feelings, but Moore didn’t come across well from the update shared today.

Palmer’s message here suggests he has more to tell, and it will be interesting to see if further developments are shared in the coming days. Either way, it’s not a great look for all parties if they become involved in a public argument, particularly given Moore brought success to Hillsborough by winning promotion.

So, the fans will hope this doesn’t play out in public, and the focus will be on bringing in a new boss, and there are many names in the frame, including Dean Smith and Slaven Bilic. It will be interesting to see who they go for, and a lot of work needs to be done in the market ahead of the season opener against Southampton.