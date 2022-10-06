The truth behind Henri Lansbury’s unusual celebration after wondergoal for Luton at Hull

Henri Lansbury ended an 81-game goal drought with a strike that was worth the wait in Luton Town‘s 2-0 win at Hull City on Friday evening.

The 31-year-old, who came through the youth setup at Arsenal, has always had the ability to produce moments of brilliance like this and is becoming a key contributor for Nathan Jones’ men in the heart of midfield.

Lansbury explained his thought process in taking on the long range striker when he guested on The Official EFL Podcast.

He said: “”When you watch it back you only get a snippet of it.

“During the game I was like ‘oh I might just hit this here’, normally you hit one of them and it just flies over the corner flag and you’re like ‘let’s get back in and start defending again’.

“It’s just dropped to me nicely and I thought I haven’t hit one for a while, and I hit a nice one in the warm-up, so I thought ‘let me hit this’, and it flew into the bottom corner.

“I was more excited about the celebration to be honest.”

The celebration comes from Lansbury’s passion for cutting lawns that came about during the coronavirus lockdown, and you can keep up with his progress by following TheLawnLad on Instagram.

Lansbury went onto say on the podcast that he prefers to talk to the groundsman over his team-mates before matches and that starting his own fertiliser business has become a massive part of his life.

The Verdict

Quiz: Have any of these 13 ex-Luton Town players ever made a Premier League appearance?

1 of 13 Kazenga LuaLua? Yes No

The goal has to be among the early goal of the season contenders, some people do not like first time strikes from range and prefer team goals or finishes that involve more dribbling, but the technique required to catch the ball so sweetly to produce that ball trajectory is out of this world.

It is the kind of goal that is replayed for years if scored in the Champions League and it may just be the finest hit of Lansbury’s career.

The fact that the tenacious midfielder was more excited about the celebration suggests where his true passion lies, and Lansbury may well end up staying in football but in the pitch maintenance industry rather than coaching or punditry, when he does hang up his boots.