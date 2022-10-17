The truly bizarre reason that Hull City v Birmingham City was delayed by 20 minutes

Birmingham City climbed into the top half of the Championship table on Sunday with a 2-0 win at Hull City.

However, the result was in a way overshadowed by the bizarre occurrence before kick-off, of which referee Leigh Doughty instructed the Hull City ground staff to reduce the height of the goals.

The goals were deemed too tall for EFL regulations and Doughty got the message across that they would have to be sawed down to the correct height around half an hour before kick-off, that was scheduled for 3pm.

Kick-off was pushed back by 20 minutes as a result of the extremely rare set of circumstances.

The goals were two inches too high, so a small margin but only one that points to the impressive attention to detail of the officials.

There is an argument that if it is the same for both teams then it is fair but having a larger target increasing the likelihood of goals going in would give the two sides an advantage over the rest of the division.

When Bristol Rovers were promoted from League Two on goals scored on the final day of last term, it was important that the goal heights were corrected before the game got underway.

The Championship has been relentless from an entertainment standpoint so far this season, but it is never too far from controversy.

All 72 clubs will be extra hot on checking goal heights following the events at the MKM Stadium, with officials set to be more thorough in their pre-match checks given what Doughty discovered on Sunday.

Two net-busting drives from Troy Deeney and Juninho Bacuna ensured the visiting Blues took all three points in Hull, the former’s coming from the penalty spot, with John Eustace’s men inflicting defeat on the Tigers for the seventh time in their last eight matches in the league.