The trends we’ve seen emerge from Conor Washington at Charlton Athletic this season

Charlton Athletic will be looking to finish the League One season on a high as they take on several of the sides around them in the play-off places in the coming weeks.

Big games with Doncaster, Lincoln, Sunderland and Ipswich are all on the way for Nigel Adkins’ men and the plan for the Addicks will be to put their destiny in their hands with wins in those matches.

A tough task, of course, but Charlton have players that can make an impact in the run-in, including striker Conor Washington.

Indeed, the forward has been one of the Addicks’ better players this season and here we’re taking a look at some of the trends we’ve seen from him.

First of all, and perhaps most important of all for a forward, Washington has scored goals. He has eleven strikes from 26 games in the league, with form of late particularly good having hit four from three starts before the injury he picked up against Wimbledon – something that is set to see him miss the Easter schedule this weekend.

Something else we’ve seen, to be expected from a player like Washington, is his work rate up front for the team.

Whilst a player like Jayden Stockley is more likely to play for the middle and attack things in the box, as well as hold it up, Washington was very much signed to buzz around and add a strong running presence to the front line.

He regularly peels off of his centre-half marker to run into the left or right channel, looking to help Charlton spring into attack quickly from defence with a long ball from one of the centre-halves.

We saw this used particularly well when Ryan Inniss was in the side at the start of the season and when he returns we could well see that again.

Washington, then, has had a good season and provided exactly what he was signed for – he’ll be looking to help things end on a high.