Highlights Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson is attracting interest from Premier League clubs Liverpool and Arsenal.

Football Transfers' "Data Driven Player Valuation" estimates Patterson's transfer value between £8 million and £14 million.

If Patterson is sold for the estimated value of £11 million, he would become Sunderland's fourth-most expensive departure of all time.

There has been a lot of talk about Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson potentially sealing a move away from the Stadium of Light in the January transfer window with Premier League clubs interested.

The 23-year-old has been a mainstay in the Black Cats side since coming into the first-team for the 2021-22 promotion season, and having been an ever-present under Tony Mowbray last season, Patterson has gone from strength to strength by winning his first England under-21 appearance and becoming a dependable member of the squad.

It’s seen Premier League giants reportedly keep a keen eye on his services, with the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal being touted with a move in past weeks. But we’ve delved into the new-look market by looking at Patterson’s ‘Expected Transfer Value’ - or xTV - and it’s a fee that Sunderland could well be happy with.

Expected Transfer Value in detail

Football’s latest analytical revelation of ‘xG’, or expected goals, has been used as a metric to determine how many a team should’ve scored in a certain game, and when detailed across an entire season, performance analysts at the club can use it to see where they’re going wrong, in what areas, and how to fix any problems to improve as a club going forward.

With that in mind, Football Transfers have created their ‘Data Driven Player Valuation’ page to show fans how much money clubs can expect to buy or sell players for, similarly to xG. Over 240,000 professional players in over 250 leagues fall under this, which is created by a ‘machine learning model’ training upon a huge 600,000 transfers in the past to find patterns in fees paid - most likely including deals that Sunderland completed in the summer.

The various components in finding an expected transfer value are as follows: Age, position, performance, current ability, potential, playing time, games played, league strength, years left on contract and international experience.

All of these combined have given Patterson an estimated value and with clubs circling, it could give an insight into the fee that Sunderland could expect if they were to sell their homegrown star.

Anthony Patterson's expected fee

With Liverpool and Arsenal said to be interested in Patterson, despite boasting two good goalkeepers each - in Alisson and Caoimhin Kelleher for Liverpool, and David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale for the Gunners - Football Transfers estimate Patterson as being worth between £8million and £14million - settling on a final fee of £11million.

Should the goalkeeper be sold for that fee, he'd be ranked as their fourth-most expensive departure of all time, ranking behind former academy products Jordan Pickford and Jordan Henderson, with Darren Bent also finding his way into the top three amid a move to Aston Villa in January 2011.

Sunderland - most expensive sales Club sold to Fee (£m) Jordan Pickford - 2017 Everton 24.5 Darren Bent - 2011 Aston Villa 18.5 Jordan Henderson - 2011 Liverpool 15.5 Simon Mignolet - 2013 Liverpool 9.1

Patterson’s talent is undeniable and with the likes of fellow under-21 goalkeeper James Trafford competing in the Premier League with Burnley, he may well want to undergo a similar path to the Clarets stopper if he is to force his way into the England picture.