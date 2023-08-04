Ipswich Town will return to the Championship after four years away this weekend when the 2023-24 season kicks off, and they've been handed a difficult task in the form of a long trip to Sunderland.

The Black Cats were in this position last year after their exile from the second tier, but despite having a young, inexperienced squad for the most part, Tony Mowbray was able to guide the Wearsiders to the play-offs, where they lost in the semi-finals to eventual winners Luton Town.

And similar expectations are being placed upon Ipswich, who have a talented young head coach in Kieran McKenna and they blasted their way to promotion from League One last season, scoring 101 goals in the process.

What is the latest team news ahead of Sunderland v Ipswich Town?

As it has been well documented, Sunderland are struggling when it comes to striker options ahead of the new season.

Contract rebel Ross Stewart will be out until late September as he continues his recovery from achilles surgery, whilst new Spanish teenage signing Eliezer Mayenda suffered a hamstring injury almost immediately after signing for the Black Cats.

It leaves just Luis Semedo as Tony Mowbray's only out-and-out striker option to select, and there are also some other injuries he has to contend with.

Defender Aji Alese is still on the sidelines after undergoing surgery on a thigh injury over the summer, whilst Elliot Embleton continues his recovery from a long-term injury suffered back in December.

Ipswich meanwhile have been dealt a significant blow this week with first-choice goalkeeper Christian Walton ruled out.

The towering stopper suffered a foot injury in pre-season and will be out for a while with a plantar fascia problem, according to McKenna, with Vaclav Hladky set to step in.

Harry Clarke is suspended whilst Massimo Luongo and Nathan Broadhead - a former Sunderland loanee - will be assessed having missed some training through niggles

What has David Prutton predicted for Sunderland v Ipswich Town?

Sky Sports' lead EFL presenter David Prutton, who plied his trade for much of his playing career in the Football League, believes that the spoils will be shared at the Stadium of Light between two clubs with lofty ambitions for the upcoming campaign.

"Sunderland may have fallen short in the play-offs in the end last season, but what a fantastic return it was to the Championship for them," Prutton wrote in his Sky Sports column.

"It is so easy to forget they were a newly-promoted, and very young, side.

"What they do this season could largely depend on who leaves between now and the end of the window.

"Ross Stewart and Jack Clarke are two that immediately come to mind.

"With those two fit and in tandem, the Black Cats would be a real threat to anyone.

"They will also be without Amad Diallo, who was just so exceptionally good for them on loan from Manchester United.

Ipswich will hope to replicate Sunderland’s achievements in challenging for the play-offs immediately after promotion.

"In Kieran McKenna they have one of the most exciting young managers in the EFL, and they have plenty of quality throughout their squad, with a few more expected to arrive.

"This, for me, is the toughest game to call on Sunday. So I’m going to go for a draw. 1-1."