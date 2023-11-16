Highlights Club captain Andi Weimann has struggled with injuries this season and has yet to score a goal or register an assist in 11 Championship appearances.

Weimann's performance has been underwhelming, with low passing accuracy and successful dribble rates. His expected goals rate indicates he is underperforming.

Given his age and current form, it may be beneficial for Bristol City boss Liam Manning to consider dropping Weimann from the starting 11 and giving younger players more game time.

New Bristol City boss Liam Manning took charge of his first game at the club on Saturday when the Robins were held to a 0-0 draw at Loftus Road by QPR.

Club captain Andi Weimann started the game in West London but was taken off after an hour when he was replaced by Taylor Gardner-Hickman.

It's been a difficult season for the Austrian international so far, who has struggled with injuries.

Weimann started the Robins' first Championship game of the season but lasted just 23 minutes as he was taken off with a heel injury.

This led to Weimann playing a bit-part role during the opening weeks of the season, accumulating just 26 minutes of football before the 23rd September.

Since regaining fitness, the ex-Aston Villa man was used as an option from the bench for four games before making five consecutive starts. However, the 32-year-old has played the full 90 just twice this season and has really struggled to play the influential role in the Robins' side he's been known for since joining the club in 2018.

In fact, Bristol City looked more dangerous and more likely to score after Weimann's departure, leading to suggestions that new boss Liam Manning may have to make a big call and drop the club captain.

How has Andi Weimann performed for Bristol City this season?

In Weimann's 11 Championship appearances this season, he's yet to register a goal or assist. This is a stark difference from last season where he registered six goals and five assists in 43 Championship appearances. The 2021/22 campaign was even more fruitful as the Austrian scored 22 goals and got 10 assists.

These were outstanding numbers for someone who primarily plays in attacking midfield, and he cemented himself as one of the top players in the league during this period.

So why has Weimann been unable to replicate that form this season? Is it because of injuries or is it simply a case of time catching up with the 32-year-old?

According to Sofascore, the Austrian has an expected goals rate of 1.16 this season, which means he's under performing with his zero goals this season. His passing accuracy is just 67% this season and his successful dribble rate is down to just 33%.

Weimann has been hampered by injuries this season, but he's been underwhelming even when fit. The best thing Liam Manning could do at the moment is take him out of the team and give him a rest. At 32-years-old, the Austrian would struggle to perform for 46 games a season at the best of times, let alone when struggling for form and fitness.

Will Andi Weimann be dropped from Bristol City's starting 11?

Manning explained after the game that he wanted Weimann starting as it was his first game, and he wanted the experience of the club captain.

This means it's not out of the question that he'll be dropped in future weeks.

Dropping Weimann and changing the shape could allow the Robins to give the likes of Sam Bell, who has been on the bench in recent weeks, and Anis Mehmeti more game time and give the West Country side a different, more youthful look.