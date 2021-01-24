Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘The touch of a baby elephant’ – These Charlton fans were not impressed with one man in Swindon draw

Published

1 hour ago

on

Charlton Athletic left it late to snatch a point on Saturday afternoon, as they played out a 2-2 with League One strugglers Swindon Town at The Valley.

Things started badly for the Addicks, with goals from Hallam Hope and Matt Palmer putting Swindon 2-0 up at the break.

However, Chuks Aneke levelled for Charlton shortly before the hour-mark with a close range header, before Andrew Shinnie’s 90th minute strike snatched a draw for Lee Bowyer’s side.

Even so, that is now just one win in eight for Charlton, leaving them sixth in the table, eight points off the automatic promotion places, meaning a number of the club’s fans still seemed far from impressed as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

One player who came in for some considerable, was January signing Ronnie Schwartz.

Having been handed his first start for the club since joining from Midtjylland, Schwartz saw one goal disallowed for offside against the Robins, but otherwise struggled to make an impact, with WhoScored reporting that the striker had just ten touches and one shot before being substituted with 15 minutes remaining in the match.

That is something that did not go unnoticed by many Charlton fans as they took to Twitter to air their opinions on this latest outing.

Here, we take a look at what some of them had to say about the 31-year-old.


