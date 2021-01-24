‘The touch of a baby elephant’ – These Charlton fans were not impressed with one man in Swindon draw

Charlton Athletic left it late to snatch a point on Saturday afternoon, as they played out a 2-2 with League One strugglers Swindon Town at The Valley.

Things started badly for the Addicks, with goals from Hallam Hope and Matt Palmer putting Swindon 2-0 up at the break.

However, Chuks Aneke levelled for Charlton shortly before the hour-mark with a close range header, before Andrew Shinnie’s 90th minute strike snatched a draw for Lee Bowyer’s side.

Even so, that is now just one win in eight for Charlton, leaving them sixth in the table, eight points off the automatic promotion places, meaning a number of the club’s fans still seemed far from impressed as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

One player who came in for some considerable, was January signing Ronnie Schwartz.

Having been handed his first start for the club since joining from Midtjylland, Schwartz saw one goal disallowed for offside against the Robins, but otherwise struggled to make an impact, with WhoScored reporting that the striker had just ten touches and one shot before being substituted with 15 minutes remaining in the match.

That is something that did not go unnoticed by many Charlton fans as they took to Twitter to air their opinions on this latest outing.

Here, we take a look at what some of them had to say about the 31-year-old.

Hope it’s down to fitness but that Schwartz can’t control a football this half😂🤦‍♂️ #cafc — MikeY 🔴⚪️ (@mikecafc) January 23, 2021

Schwartz has got the touch of a baby elephant. #cafc — Daniel Basham (@danbashamCAFC) January 23, 2021

Small sample size but not terribly impressed with Schwartz so far. #cafc — CafcPaul (@cafcpaul2) January 23, 2021

Ronnie Schwartz wouldn’t even be fit enough to sell Danish pastries down my local bakers #cafc — Jimmy Hart (@JimmyHart_) January 23, 2021

Very very worried about Ronnie. #cafc — Toon Addick (@tomsmith641) January 23, 2021

We do not need to sign a defender we just need to score those easy chances. They are scoring half chances. Ronnie a worry for me. We bought him to score and he’s missed just like Omar. We give those chances to teams they score it’s that simple. #cafc — Toon Addick (@tomsmith641) January 23, 2021

No one wants to say it but Ronnie looks poor so far #cafc — Sandgaards Dream (@PlentyOfShotsFC) January 23, 2021