Highlights Norwich City's recent poor form has caused concern among supporters and they are missing the impact of former loanee Oliver Skipp.

Skipp's energy and dynamism made him a crucial player in Norwich's Championship-winning season, and his absence is being felt this season.

While Skipp's return to Norwich is uncertain, the club should consider finding an alternative midfielder in January to fill the void he left behind.

Norwich City are in a miserable run of form which has drained any optimism from the supporters as they look like they are missing the attributes from a former loanee.

David Wagner's side did have a bright start to the campaign going six games unbeaten in all competitions but since they lost to Rotherham United he has only managed to get two wins with just the one point in their last five.

This leaves the side languishing in the wrong end of the Championship and means there is significant pressure on Wagner to start getting the club back up the table and back into winning ways as the supporters will expect to be challenging for the play-off places this term.

The Canaries did that and more in the 2020/21 season as they strolled to the Championship title with Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, Oliver Skipp, being one of their most important players and he is exactly what they are missing at the moment.

How good was Oliver Skipp during Norwich City's promotion season?

Skipp was given the chance to play consistent football when he spent the season on loan at Carrow Road.

He had broken into the first team at Spurs and played a handful of games in the two previous campaigns before moving to the Championship.

His energy and dynamism under Daniel Farke made him undroppable and he played in all but one league game during that campaign.

He often played in a double pivot providing defensive cover and quality on the ball allowing Norwich to build their attacks whilst maintaining them.

This system is something that Wagner has attempted to implement this season and the void that Skipp has left seems to get bigger and bigger even though it was three years ago.

Could Norwich get Oliver Skipp back?

At 23 years old, Skipp will certainly want to play the amount of football that he did during that promotion season but it depends if he is willing to sacrifice being in the top-flight for that.

So far this season Spurs have been the best side in the Premier League as they currently sit top of the table but Skipp hasn't been too important for Ange Postecoglou as he has only started one game.

That was the opening game draw against Brentford and he has only managed to get on the pitch for 70 minutes of playing time since then.

However, if he were to decide to leave for more game time the assumption would be that he'd rather stay in the Premier League even though his former teammate Harry Winks dropped down to the second division and is in fine form for Leicester City.

Do Norwich need an Oliver Skipp alternative in January?

Even though two seasons have been and gone since Skipp was in the yellow of Norwich they are still missing his output in the middle of the park so it is something that the club should be looking at with January two months away.

However, Wagner can only work with what he has got right now so there will be a strong impetus on getting Kenny McLean to provide the energy alongside Brazilian Gabriel Sara who has had a strong attacking impact in games so far.