Leeds United strengthened their squad sufficiently during the summer transfer window for a promotion push.

It would have been understandable if the Whites hadn't spent a lot - because they didn't generate as much from player sales as the likes of Leicester City and Southampton, who were also relegated.

Tyler Adams did depart in a £24m deal, but some of their other valuable assets including Jack Harrison exercised clauses in their contracts to allow them to make a loan exit.

It's unclear what percentage of their wages Leeds are paying or whether they received a loan fee for any of these players, but it's certain that the Whites would have generated much more for them if they had sold them.

The 49ers did open their wallet following their takeover though, with the club spending a decent amount on the likes of Ethan Ampadu and Joel Piroe.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

They also made full use of the loan market, with Joe Rodon and Djed Spence being brought in by Tottenham Hotspur.

Spence has been injured for much of his stay and isn't expected to be back in the short term - but Rodon has done very well during his time at Elland Road thus far.

Leeds United boost on Joe Rodon

According to The Athletic, Tottenham did not include a recall clause in Rodon's loan deal.

If they had done, they probably would have had the opportunity to bring him back during the January transfer window, but the Whites will be able to retain him for the entire campaign.

Many current clubs in the Championship have been victims of these recall clauses before, including Plymouth Argyle who lost Morgan Whittaker and Sunderland who saw Ellis Simms depart the Stadium of Light early.

Leeds will be delighted a similar clause hasn't been included in the Rodon deal.

Rodon has been one of the first names on the teamsheet under Farke and has been key to the Whites' success so far this term.

This isn't a surprise considering his past performances at Swansea City and the amount of time he's had to develop further at Spurs.

Leeds have already seen quite a few key players leave in recent months and following a slow start following this movement, they are now in a good position.

It could definitely be argued that stability has brought them this recent success - and they can retain this stability by keeping Wales international Rodon for the remainder of the campaign.

With the attacking players that the Whites have, including Wilfried Gnonto, Crysencio Summerville, Piroe, Georginio Rutter, Jaidon Anthony and Dan James, they should be able to secure a place in the play-off mix if the Welshman can help to keep things tight at the back.

And having someone of Rodon's quality for the remainder of the campaign will be so important.