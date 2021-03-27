The top ten oldest players to ever feature for QPR

Queens Park Rangers have managed to have a solid enough season in the Championship this term with Mark Warburton’s side currently in the top half of the table.

The Rs would have been aiming to build on last term and show progression in their consistency and they have at times been able to show that. Warburton’s side will now been aiming to have a strong ending to the campaign and try and cement their place in the top half, with play-offs likely now too far adrift for them to have a chance of making that.

It will then be a very important summer for the club and they will need to bring in the right sort of players into the squad to help add that extra spark to their squad. If they can do that then they will feel that they have a shot at making it into the top-six next term even though they will likely not be amongst the favourites at the start of the campaign.

While we wait to see how QPR get on in their remaining games, we have put together a list of the club’s top 10 oldest ever players. Click ‘next’ to scroll through the list…