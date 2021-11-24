The top 5 best Millwall strikers of all-time – Do you agree?

What Gary Rowett would give for a top quality striker right now!

It’s been the missing ingredient throughout his Millwall tenure and though Benik Afobe has shown glimpses of his ability, it continues to plague him.

The club has had some phenomenal goalscorers over the years and with the help of Lions fan and journalist Ryan Loftus we took a look at the very best.

He sat down with Ned Holmes on the latest FLW TV fan debate show to reveal his top 5 best Millwall strikers of all time.

Have a watch below to see who he goes for and don’t forget to subscribe to FLW TV on YouTube…