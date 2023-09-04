Highlights The Championship has a history of producing quality strikers who move up to higher levels.

This season, there are still top-quality strikers in the Championship despite relegations and other transfers.

The article ranks the top 25 strikers in the English second tier based on ability, age, and potential.

Plenty of Championship stars will be looking to make their mark this season to get themselves in the headlines to help their club achieve promotion or possibly put themselves in the shop window.

It's often attacking players who those headlines, and plenty of players have passed through the second tier to achieve a move to a higher level.

The quality of strikers in the Championship has been strong over the years, from the likes of Billy Sharp and Ross McCormack in years gone by, to Viktor Gyokeres and Aleksandar Mitrovic more recently.

There remains plenty of top-quality players in this area this season following the relegation of some big teams, and others who remain in the Championship currently, too.

With the season already underway, we have ranked what we believe are the 25 best strikers in the English second tier. This includes centre-forwards and second-strikers and we have taken their ability, age, and potential into account as well.

25 Tommy Conway - Bristol City

Conway scored 12 goals in his breakout season for the Robins in 37 appearances during the 2022/23 season

The 21-year-old has taken over the mantle from Andi Weimann as Bristol City's main striker.

24 Liam Delap - Hull City

On pure talent alone, Delap should be much higher up on this list, but he was disappointing for Preston North End and Stoke City last term.

He has the raw tools to have a breakout season with Hull, and has already contributed to both goals and assists in the early stages of this season. Perhaps this move will get the best out of the 20-year-old Manchester City loanee.

23 Will Keane - Preston North End

Keane returned to the club he once had a loan spell at in 2015 this summer, arriving from Wigan Athletic. He scored 12 goals in 42 games for the Latics last season as they were relegated to League One.

The Irishman returned to Preston for an undisclosed fee, and has taken no time to reassert himself at Deepdale, scoring a late equaliser on his second debut against Bristol City.

22 Kevin Nisbet - Millwall

Nisbet is the latest arrival at Millwall this summer, having been prolific with Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership.

In all competitions the 26-year-old scored 39 goals in 101 games for Hibs, prompting a move south of the border for a fee of £2 million to bolster Gary Rowett's attacking options.

21 Sekou Mara - Southampton

Southampton's 2022 summer arrival has shown early signs of a promising career as a striker despite only notching one league goal last season.

Mara is a France U-21 international and has bags of potential. He is also capable of operating as a wide player or second-striker. His pace and directness are what make him so dangerous.

20 Josh Maja - West Bromwich Albion

Maja has a somewhat mixed record so far in his career, having scored prolifically in League One with Sunderland at the age of just 20, and in Ligue 2 for Bordeaux: scoring 16 in 38 league games for the French second tier side.

The 24-year-old is back in the Championship with West Brom. Last time he played at this level, on loan with Stoke City, he notched one goal in 15 appearances, but has developed since then and is expected to be an important player for the Baggies this season.

19 Marcus Forss - Middlesbrough

Although he is currently being deployed out wide for Michael Carrick, Forss is one of the most potent finishers at second tier level when given the opportunity to express himself as a striker.

The 24-year-old scored 10 goals from 38 games in the Championship last term, and may be utilised more as a central player following the departure of Chuba Akpom. His record with Brentford was also impressive as a youngster in the second tier and he is primed to explode at some stage and rise up this list.

18 Conor Chaplin - Ipswich Town

Chaplin was the star of the show last season, playing as a secondary-striker in a 4-2-3-1 or one of the wide forwards in a 3-4-3 and can expect to play a key role for Ipswich Town again this season.

He won the golden boot in League One last season, scoring 26 league goals in the process, and is Ipswich's star man. The 26-year-old has already scored 40 in 100 games so far for the Tractor Boys.

17 Tom Bradshaw - Millwall

Bradshaw had his best season at second tier level last time out, collecting 14 goals in 32 games for Millwall.

The 31-year-old hasn't always been prolific at Championship level, but is a hard worker when put up top, and will hope to emulate last season this term.

16 Josh Sargent - Norwich City

Although often deployed as a winger, Sargent is best utilised as a striker in a front two. Last season he bagged 13 goals in 40 league games.

The 23-year-old had struggled at Premier League level, but a drop down to the second tier has helped him regain his confidence in front of goal.

15 Jerry Yates - Swansea City

Despite the fact Blackpool were relegated from the Championship during the 2022/23 season, Yates managed to score 14 times.

His impressive displays earnt him a move back to the second tier, with Swansea City paying around £2.5 million to secure the 26-year-old's services. He has already began repaying them, having scored on debut against Birmingham City.

14 Daryl Dike - West Bromwich Albion

It hasn't worked out quite as hoped for Dike at West Brom just yet, with the striker scoring seven times in 27 appearances so far for the club. Injuries have hampered his consistency and rhythm.

His talent is undeniable, though. Dike scored nine in 19 Championship appearances for Barnsley, and if he can stay fit, he is a huge asset for Carlos Corberan's side. His physical profile is well-suited to Corberan's set-piece heavy style.

13 Emil Riis - Preston North End

Another player who's season was disrupted with injury last term is Preston's Emil Riis.

The centre-forward made only 21 appearances, scoring five times; however, his record the season prior was outstanding, having scored 20 in 49 games for the Lily whites.

12 Haji Wright - Coventry City

One of the hardest players to place in this list, but the club-record fee used to bring him to Coventry City this summer outlines his quality.

The 25-year-old USMNT forward joined from Turkish side Antalyaspor and came off the bench for his debut against Leicester City. He hit the bar and looked lively throughout for Mark Robins' side and perhaps showed signs of what is to come.

11 Patrick Bamford - Leeds United

A spot in 11th feels incredibly harsh for Bamford, who was earning England call-ups off the back of 17 goal Premier League hauls not long ago, but injuries have caught up to him.

He still has his part to play for Leeds United in the second tier this season, but the persistent issues and confidence worries mean he can't quite make the top 10. Bamford scored 16 goals the last time Leeds played at this level and won the Championship.

10 Adam Armstrong - Southampton

A move back down to the Championship is exactly what a player like Armstrong may need for his confidence, but his talent level at second tier level is obvious.

The 26-year-old scored four goals in 53 Premier League for the Saints, but has already scored regularly upon his return to the second tier this season. He is clinical at this level, having scored 44 in 86 games for Blackburn Rovers in his final two seasons at the club.

9 Georginio Rutter - Leeds United

A Leeds forward who is also difficult to rank. Rutter sneaks into the top ten. ​​​​​​The 21-year-old scored no goals and provided just one assist from 13 games last season after joining from Hoffenheim. It is as yet unclear if he will be used as a striker, second-striker, or out wide.

He came with a strong reputation from the Bundesliga, having scored or assisted 19 in 64 games for Hoffenheim, mostly as a teenager, prompting Leeds to pay a reported fee which could rise to £36million, as per Sky Sports. There is obvious talent, it just needs to be unlocked at Elland Road.

8 Ellis Simms - Coventry City

In eighth place is Coventry's other big-money striker arrival of the summer. Following the loss of Gyokeres, they swiftly spent £3.5 million on the forward, which could rise to as much as £8 million with performance related add-ons and promotion, too.

Simms scored seven in 17 games for Sunderland, but the 22-year-old's move was cut-short due to an injury crisis at parent club Everton. He will be hoping to kick on in his development again this season.

7 Zian Flemming - Millwall

Another second-striker entry, Flemming is one of the best all-round players on this list, and has a real eye for goal playing just behind a centre-forward.

The 25-year-old's ball-striking, and eye for goal from the edge of the box make him a special talent. His repertoire of goals is already impressive, with Flemming scoring 15 and assisting three in 43 games for Millwall last season.

6 Kelechi Iheanacho - Leicester City

Frankly, the top nine are all Premier League players who are playing Championship football, which is a perfectly summary of Iheanacho.

The 26-year-old should not be a second tier player, and has already played 196 games at Premier League level, scoring 42 goals and collecting a further 28 assists, too. He is in the final year of his contract with Leicester City.